Friday, Sept. 11
Beau Timmerman music, 5-8 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Bring your own blanket or chairs and socially distance or mask. No coolers; can preorder Iowa wines on their website.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Fairbank City-wide Garage Sales, starting about 8 a.m. but may vary, at multiple sites around the town. Maps in some local businesses.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Staff of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Des Moines) offering help with federal agencies, 10-11 a.m., West Union City Hall, 612 Highway 150, West Union. Ernst will not be present. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and so forth.
Thursday, Sept. 17
LifeServe blood drive, Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., 12-5 p.m. Appointment and mask required. Lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800-287-4903 to make an appointment.
Friday, Sept. 18
Oelwein Citywide Garage Sales
Oelwein Columbus Club fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., $10 adults, $5 kids under 7; fish, french fries, baked beans, drive-thru pick up only.
LifeServe blood drive, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 160 6th St. N., Maynard, 3-5:30 p.m. Appointment and mask required. Lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800-287-4903 to make an appointment.
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Oelwein Citywide Garage Sales
The Annual Oran School Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran. A car show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Onsite caramel corn wagon, snacks and ice cream will be available for purchase with proceeds going to charity. Safe socializing guidelines should be observed.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Staff of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Des Moines) offering help with federal agencies, 2-3 p.m., The Franklin Hotel Small Meeting Room, 102 Elkader Street, Strawberry Point. Ernst will not be present. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and so forth.
Iowa College Access Network and Wapsie Valley School Counseling will be hosting online Zoom sessions on college planning and financial aid:
Career and College Planning, 5:30 p.m., for sophomores, juniors and parents. Shortened Zoom link: http://bitly.ws/9Dg6.
Understanding Financial Aid, 6:30 p.m., for seniors and their parents. Shortened Zoom link: http://bitly.ws/9Dga.
Monday, Sept. 28
Understanding College Costs and Aid, free presentation from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) for Oelwein High School juniors, seniors and parents, 7 p.m. Zoom link https://rb.gy/xc6vgn or search Facebook for “events near Oelwein.” Topics will include review of the FAFSA application and results, comparing college costs and scholarships. Contact Karolyn Kane at 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Career and College Planning, free presentation from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) for Oelwein High School sophomores, juniors and parents, at 5:30 p.m. Zoom link: https://rb.gy/bbxdyz, or search Facebook for “events near Oelwein, IA.” Hosted by the OHS Counseling Office and a rep of the nonprofit Iowa College Action Network.
Topics will include career exploration and assessment, academic requirements, admission process, college selection and visits, application process, understanding attendance costs, scholarships and successful transitions. Contact Karolyn Kane at 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.