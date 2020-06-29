Tuesday, June 30
Regular meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society, canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Oelwein Schools Public Comment Box on Return to Learn plan open until June 30, https://forms.gle/7HLDYe8qw2Pzzaec6. A video overview of the plan is at https://youtu.be/KjVQm710y4M.
Wednesday, July 1
Registration open for Oelwein Online (O2) fall classes from Oelwein Community Schools, July 1-24. Details at OelweinSchools.com. Go to the Parents drop-down menu and Infinite Campus.
Up In Space, Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 1 at https://forms.gle/QrPD343X9maVTMcT6. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Friday, July 3
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Trevor Rau music, 7 p.m., during a fish fry at Leroy’s, 320 Main St., in Aurora.
Area city halls will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday, including Oelwein, Hazleton, Maynard, Fayette, Fairbank and Sumner.
Saturday, July 4
Aurora Fourth of July celebration, 11 a.m., Aurora Park. Flag raising. Truck and tractor pull, call Dave Schweitzer, 319-934-3527. The parade begins at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Call Jessi Opitz, 319-573-4601, for parade entry info. After the parade, there will be fun activities at Aurora Park.
Hard Tellin’ music, 9 p.m., during a fish fry at Leroy’s, 320 Main St., in Aurora.
West Union Fourth of July celebration, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., most events held in courthouse square: car rally, car show, Miss West Union program, picnic on the square, scavenger hunt; and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Rec Center.
Monday, July 6
Oelwein Library access limited to side entrance throughout July, owing to carpet installation. Reduced hours will continue throughout July, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
The World Around Us, a Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 8 at https://forms.gle/su9SFq6iE3cym6U59. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.