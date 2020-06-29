The Oelwein Community School District is continuing free breakfast and lunch pick-ups through July 31. These meals are free to anyone 18 and younger. Family caregivers can pick up the meals for children.
Please note that the district will not be serving on July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
Grab-and-Go meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Persons will receive a hot lunch for that day and a cold breakfast for the next morning. Locations for pick-up of these meals are Harlan Elementary parking lot, Wings Park Elementary driveway, Hazleton City Hall, High School gym entrance, Parkside Elementary, and Sacred Heart Elementary.
Breakfasts will include fruit and milk. Entrees vary by the weekday. Monday is cereal; Tuesday a muffin; Wednesday a PopTart; Thursday snack bread and Friday a cream cheese bagel.
Lunches will include fruit, vegetable and milk.
Wednesday, July 1 - Deli Turkey Sandwich
Thursday, July 2 - Hot Dog
Friday, July 3 - Closed for Independence Day
Monday, July 6 - Hot Ham Sandwich
Tuesday, July 7 - Stuffed Cheese Sticks
Wednesday, July 8 - Chicken Patty Sandwich
Thursday, July 9 - Pepperoni Pizza
Friday, July 10 - Hamburger
Monday, July 13 - Popcorn Chicken
Tuesday, July 14 - Cheese Pizza
Wednesday, July 15 - Chicken Sticks
Thursday, July 16 - Bratwurst
Friday, July 17 - Deli Ham Sandwich
Monday, July 20 - Pizza Crunchers
Tuesday, July 21 - Mr. Rib
Wednesday, July 22 - Sausage Pancake on Stick
Thursday, July 23 - Cheese Quesadilla
Friday, July 24 - Chicken Nuggets
Monday, July 27 - Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Biscuit
Tuesday, July 28 - Corn Dog
Wednesday, July 29 - Sausage/Pepperoni Calzone
Thursday, July 30 - Walking Taco
Friday, July 31 - Italian Wrap
*The Oelwein Schools are an equal opportunity provider. Menu subject to change in the event something is out of stock.