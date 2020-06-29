Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Community School District is continuing free breakfast and lunch pick-ups through July 31. These meals are free to anyone 18 and younger. Family caregivers can pick up the meals for children.

Please note that the district will not be serving on July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

Grab-and-Go meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Persons will receive a hot lunch for that day and a cold breakfast for the next morning. Locations for pick-up of these meals are Harlan Elementary parking lot, Wings Park Elementary driveway, Hazleton City Hall, High School gym entrance, Parkside Elementary, and Sacred Heart Elementary.

Breakfasts will include fruit and milk. Entrees vary by the weekday. Monday is cereal; Tuesday a muffin; Wednesday a PopTart; Thursday snack bread and Friday a cream cheese bagel.

Lunches will include fruit, vegetable and milk.

Wednesday, July 1 - Deli Turkey Sandwich

Thursday, July 2 - Hot Dog

Friday, July 3 - Closed for Independence Day

Monday, July 6 - Hot Ham Sandwich

Tuesday, July 7 - Stuffed Cheese Sticks

Wednesday, July 8 - Chicken Patty Sandwich

Thursday, July 9 - Pepperoni Pizza

Friday, July 10 - Hamburger

Monday, July 13 - Popcorn Chicken

Tuesday, July 14 - Cheese Pizza

Wednesday, July 15 - Chicken Sticks

Thursday, July 16 - Bratwurst

Friday, July 17 - Deli Ham Sandwich

Monday, July 20 - Pizza Crunchers

Tuesday, July 21 - Mr. Rib

Wednesday, July 22 - Sausage Pancake on Stick

Thursday, July 23 - Cheese Quesadilla

Friday, July 24 - Chicken Nuggets

Monday, July 27 - Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Biscuit

Tuesday, July 28 - Corn Dog

Wednesday, July 29 - Sausage/Pepperoni Calzone

Thursday, July 30 - Walking Taco

Friday, July 31 - Italian Wrap

*The Oelwein Schools are an equal opportunity provider. Menu subject to change in the event something is out of stock.

 
 
 

