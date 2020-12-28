Explore Fontana Park trails with app, naturalist says

Most visitors at Fontana Park do not get much beyond the nature center, lakeshore and wildlife display but it’s simple to do with some assistive technology that many have in their pockets.
“In summer, more experience the campgrounds, and in winter many enjoy the cabins and ice fishing, but perhaps only 20 percent of visitors explore our extensive trail system,” Buchanan County Naturalist Sondra Cabell said in a news release.
“There’s an app for that!” said Cabell.
For getting outside to explore the many unique areas and habitats at Fontana Park, the newest app is Adventure Lab (AL) for phones running both Android and Apple systems.
Searchers follow coordinates on their device to a location where they use the available clues to answer a question. This is a new form of location searching from the Geocaching HQ team that does not require any type of container to be placed or found.
Correct answers reward users with access to additional journal entries and sometimes clues to additional searches.
“Currently, only select Geocaching members are able to create AL locations and we are fortunate at Fontana Park to have been able to place 10 AL caches,” Cabell said. “After selecting over 20 possibilities, we narrowed our points to the final 10 that will take you throughout the park’s 134 acres and into forest, prairie, wetlands and developed areas.
“With the assistance of geocacher ‘MeToo1865,’ we are ready to ‘go live’ with our AL series on Jan. 1,” Cabell said. “Look for 'Fontana Park Adventure.'”
For existing Geocaching members, these caches count and automatically log towards your geocaching statistics and total finds.
Cabell painted a picture of what exploring the park offers.
“To really experience all that Fontana Park has to offer, you must quietly get out on the trails and/or water. Visit plants and animals in their natural habitats; all three of Iowa’s major habitat groups – woodlands, grasslands, and wetlands – are represented here, naturally or human created. Enjoy the crisp and sparking beauty of a fresh snowfall and the stories visible in the tracks of animals that have gone that way before you. Smell the earth after a springtime rain and listen for the calls of chorus frogs as you take in the colors of the many spring wildflowers. Taste summer sunshine in the multitudes of wild gooseberries, raspberries and blackberries. Feel the touch of autumn in the air as colorful leaves drop in the wind around you. Then repeat – season after season, making new discoveries, engaging all of your senses, recharging yourself.”