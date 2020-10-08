Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fayette County

SATURDAY — Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT — Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY — Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

COLUMBUS DAY — Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY — Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT — Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY — Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

— The Associated Press