WEST UNION — The Fayette County Fair Association annual meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Dance Pavilion at the Fairgrounds in West Union.
There will be a Fair Board election and anyone who wants to be a voting member can pay $10 at the door in order to vote.
Board members who are up for re-election include President Kevin Converse of Hawkeye, Treasurer Justin Steinlage of West Union, Secretary Matt Egan of Sumner, and Jeremy White of West Union.
Converse will give the president’s report and they will go over financial statements and all other annual reports.