WEST UNION — Fayette County Fair Board President Kevin Converse said he is “happy” with this year’s attendance.
Grandstand events drew about what he and the other Fair Board members expected they would be:
• The big night was Friday, July 24, when the Demolition Derby drew a crowd of 1,500 people.
• The Randy Houser concert on Saturday, July 25, attracted an audience of 1,300 people to the fairgrounds grandstand.
• The school bus races on Thursday, July 23, were attended by 1,250 people.
The first FCS Late Model Showdown racing night kicked off the grandstand entertainment on Wednesday, July 22. Converse reported that 920 were in attendance for this event.
“Sounds like the Demo Derby was a very good night as far as profit. All the other nights we made some profit, so all in all, I’m very happy with this year’s fair,” Converse said.
Board Treasurer Justin Steinlage said actual figures were still coming in and that he would have totals figured sometime this week.