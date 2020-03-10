FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council approved a “basic package” option for geographic information system, or GIS, mapping software through Fehr Graham based on a written proposal following a demonstration on Feb. 24 by engineer Jon Biederman, who manages the West Union branch.
The startup cost will be $13,500 for three component pieces. The base map is $2,500; the water distribution, $10,000; and an additional $1,000 will cover tax increment finance urban renewal district, or TIF mapping, future land use and zoning.
“That way we’d have those three sections more or less done,” Public Works Director Dave Ryan said. “In the future we could add on with the aid of Fehr Graham, or not.”
The council opted for multiple licenses for $19 a month, or $228 a year, ongoing.
“For the extra $4 [monthly], it gives you unlimited licenses,” Ryan said.
Councilman Ted Vorwald asked about sharing the cost among the different utility funds.
“I think all utilities ought to share in every phase,” Ryan said, “because if you do electrical work for instance, you’ll need to know what the water and gas is doing in the ground. So they’re all related. So I think this $13,500 should be divided amongst all utilities.”
FEB. 24 MEETING
When Biederman attended the Feb. 24 meeting, he described the software as a way to get information that longtime staff stores in their heads onto a map that is more accessible to other staff, if given the
credentials.
Biederman gave an instance when West Union staff used the software to locate a leaking pipe.
“In January, West Union had a large water main break,” he said. Public works staff received a 10 p.m. call from a resident saying they were out of water. Alarms hadn’t sounded, but public works had a rough idea from the caller where the leak would be, based on the distribution system.
“He was seeing where he was on [the GIS map] on the phone relative to the water main in the field,” Biederman said. “Finally he heard something [and] was able to zero in on where the break was.”
Staff can update the condition of infrastructure, and there are many options using hyperlinks.
“Say you click on a main, that video pops up,” Biederman said.
Diamond Maps is a national provider that hosts the data and makes it available on mobile.
“Fairbank has opted not to do this the last several years,” Biederman said.
The city will have the option to add other components or map layers later, such as cemetery plots.
Ryan said the $13,500 was budgeted for the year starting July 1 but “not approved yet.”
Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said since Ryan had it budgeted, “my opinion is to let Dave choose.”
With the budget approved two weeks later at Monday’s meeting and the written proposal presented that night, it cleared way for the mapping decision, and it was approved.