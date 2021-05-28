FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council unanimously approved renting two additional portable restrooms from D & S Portables Inc. for the summer after learning it would be at a recurring rate of $150 per restroom every eight weeks.
The city already rents one that is currently at West Bentley Park, and staff had been moving it back and forth to Riverside Park when needed there.
The city maintains a permanent park restroom at East Bentley Park, near the footbridge to the island.
With Monday’s vote, they will add portables in Riverside Park, located on Main Street/Iowa 281 across the river from Don’s Truck Sales, and Veterans Park, which is located along South Street between South Fifth and Catherine streets, south of the swimming pool.
“We’ve got one, my opinion I think it’d be OK to have one at West Bentley and one in Riverside, both,” Mayor Mike Harter said.
Councilwoman Tammy Erickson agreed and added it would be more convenient with concerts going on at the gazebo. The summer series hosted by the Fairbank Community Club will be ongoing there.
Councilman Ted Vorwald suggested putting one in Veteran’s Park.
“That wouldn’t be a bad idea either,” Erickson said.
“Down there a person told me people get in their car and come up to Casey’s,” Vorwald said, maintaining that position after learning the cost of the restrooms (from a Councilman Andrew Williams question) was lower than he expected and retracting a position about only having one portable between West Bentley and Riverside.
This drew agreement from Councilman Tyler Woods, and Erickson.
“Just have to make sure we get them out of there if it floods,” Councilman Andrew Williams added.
The restrooms in the floodplain are moved when the city knows there is a flood coming, City Clerk Brittany Fuller noted later.