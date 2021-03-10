FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council heard from all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle enthusiasts such as J.J. Little and others wishing to extend the operating hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Feb. 22 council meeting, challenging an initial council ordinance proposal that would have set operating hours from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.
On Monday, a majority of four council members voted to extend hours until 10 p.m., revising the proposed ordinance, waiving subsequent readings and adopting it. Councilman Tyler Woods abstained. He works for the local small vehicle dealer Myers Polaris.
The vehicles must have headlights.
The former city ATV ordinance only allowed the vehicles to be driven during daylight hours, based on Department of Natural Resources guidelines. According to timeanddate.com, the sun sets just before 9 p.m. Daylight Saving Time on the longest days of the year. It says the sunrise to sunset will be from 5:40 a.m. to 8:52 p.m. on June 21 and 22 this year.
But multiple ATV enthusiasts said they wanted to use the vehicles for practical purposes outside daylight hours, such as clearing snow or farm work.
Operators already are required to have a valid driver’s license and abide by regular driving rules such as “drive sober or get pulled over.”
Drivers are governed by the most local jurisdiction.