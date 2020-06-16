FAIRBANK — The City Council approved moving forward with an inspection for asbestos removal June 8 on a city-owned house at 405 Grove St., after hearing from Public Works Director Dave Ryan about the Department of Natural Resources rules of burning once asbestos is removed.
At the May 26 meeting, Advanced Environmental of Waterloo quoted $7,850 for asbestos removal.
Owing to its location next door to Casey’s General Store, the fire department had expressed concerns about burning the site.
But burning would be allowed if all the asbestos has been certified removed, Ryan said.
“We as a City or Fire Department, either one, are allowed to burn a building here in town as long as it’s knocked down for the city; the Fire Department can do it standing if both of us have … proven all the asbestos has been inspected and removed,” Ryan said.
He referenced a questionnaire from the DNR listing what has to be done.
“If we take it off site, which we can do — it costs more money — we’d probably do that at 0.6 miles from the nearest residence,” Ryan said, referencing a DNR rule. “So we’d prefer to burn it there if we can even though it’s pretty close to Casey’s. So that’s going to be a concern we’ll have to deal with with the Fire Department.”
The notification window varies by burn type, DNR states: For demolished building burns, notification must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the DNR at least thirty (30) days before the proposed burn start date and at least 10 working days prior to the start of demolition. For training fires, notification must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the DNR at least ten working days before the proposed burn start date.
“We should hire a company to come in and do the inspection,” Ryan said. “That way we can make sure the asbestos is not in the floor,” which was something the council discussed at a prior meeting.
The entity conducting the burn must sign the form saying, “I certify that if unexpected asbestos-containing materials are found during the training fire or demolished building burn, the burning will cease immediately, and will not resume until all asbestos-containing materials are properly removed. I certify none of the material prohibited as specified in 567 IAC 23.2(3) ‘g’ (training fires) and ‘j’ (controlled burn of a demolished building) will be burned.”
In addition, asphalt roofing without asbestos can be burned only twice yearly by Iowa law, 567 IAC 23.2(3) j 4.
““It’s definitely going to add some expense to the project,” Ryan said. “I think it was $1,200 for the inspection generally speaking (just a portion of the total). If we can assume there’s no asbestos anywhere else then we’ll get by relatively inexpensive, but if they find asbestos in the flooring or the asphalt shingles or whatever else, then we’ll have to pay the teardown fee for that.”
“They want to know the person conducting the inspection,” Ryan said responding to a council question whether contractors have to be certified, “and the laboratory used, and the methods used, ‘attach a copy of the laboratory report,’” Ryan said reading from the DNR instructions.
“So it doesn’t sound like we have much choice then,” Councilman Ron Woods said.
Ryan said there was a price per sample and a price per hour.
“Maybe they could do it all in the same trip?” Woods asked.
“Sadly enough they’re going to have to send some samples down, so they’ll have to come back, so they’ll come for the inspection, come back, come and tear the slating off,” Ryan said.
Woods moved to go ahead with inspection, Councilman Andrew Williams seconded and it passed 4-0, absent Councilman Ted Vorward.
