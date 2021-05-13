FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council voted 4-0 to accept on Monday, May 10 a “sales proposal” for digital phone service through Gordon Flesch Company Inc. of Cedar Falls, a successor of Advanced Systems Inc., for $270.90 a month.
Councilman Ted Vorwald was absent.
The printed proposal does not list the company name but refers to the brand of tech, “Avaya Cloud Office by Ring Central,” a type of “unified communications service.” Gordon Flesch Co. merged with ASI in September 2019.
The specific product ordered is called voice over internet-protocol (VOIP) phone service, and this is what Fairbank City Council approved for the time being.
“This proposal is just for the phone,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the council on Monday.
The city purchases phone and one fax line at $70 a month through Windstream. The Police Department, which also operates out of City Hall, has requested its own fax line.
“So the bill I just paid is $530,” Fuller said.
“You do have to factor in — we don’t have the police one yet — so the $70 for ours (fax line),” Fuller said.
“Our phones are really really hard to hear,” Fuller said. Assistant Clerk Michelle Laube agreed.
“Michelle’s line is the line impossible to hear on,” Fuller reiterated later.
Fuller cited a representative with Gordon Flesch as saying, “Our system dates back 20-plus years.”
Councilwoman Tammy Erickson moved to approve the phone service immediately and look into the fax for later.
The Gordon Flesch quote is the culmination of a year of city staff’s research into phone service, Fuller indicated. City staff will look into adding a fax line proposal at direction of the council.
The $270.90 includes seven unlimited digital lines at $28.49 apiece.
”We’ll all be able to link each city building,” Fuller said.
The phone lines go to City Hall, the Police Department, Aquatic Center, Library, Fire Department and two alarm phones for the sewer and natural gas.
This appears to be a 51-cent savings per line from the price the Little Wapsie Communications website quotes for digital phone and fax. Some of the additional fees on the Ring Central quote would have to be inquired about to get an apples-to-apples quote.
“This budgetary quote is not a contract,” according to the fine print on the Gordon Flesch Avaya Cloud Office by Ring Central brand quote. “Prices contained in this quote are an estimate only and may be subject to change at any time without notice to the Customer. The products and services listed… are subject to withdrawal or modification.” It excludes taxes and fees.
Meanwhile, the “initial term” of the quote that is not a contract is for 60 months, which is five years, paid monthly. After that, the city will have the option to renew it for an additional 24 months, so two years.
The internet service hookups through the new Little Wapsie fiber optic network are expected to begin this fall, company officials indicated last month.
Little Wapsie Communications said it would provide free internet to city entities at six sites: the city hall, city shop, pool, library, sewer and fire station — a $5,400 value, a company spokesperson told the city attorney during contract negotiations that ended with lease contracts late last summer.