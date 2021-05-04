FAIRBANK — With the city of Fairbank expecting some COVID-19 relief infrastructure funds based on its population, Fairbank City Council acted unanimously last week to seek bids based on preliminary estimates to replace certain water mains. Grove and West Main streets will be the base bids with two alley loops as alternates — between western-West Main and Iowa 281.
Engineer Jon Biederman, branch manager of Fehr Graham in West Union delivered his preliminary opinion of probable cost at council request for a new — replacement — 6-inch water main along Grove Street for 430 feet from First to Second streets, according to council documents. He estimated it would cost a bit over $83,000, including design and a 10% contingency fee. The existing 4-inch main would be abandoned, documents show.
The other base bid for the 6-inch water main along West Main Street for 580 feet from Walnut Street and Halpin Avenue was estimated to cost just over $77,000. The existing 4-inch main would be abandoned.
Alternate one, the 6-inch main, 390-foot loop would stay within right-of-way from West Main Street where it turns into a farm driveway at the west end, south to the alley that runs west from Halpin Avenue south of Main Street. Biederman estimated it would cost another $55,000.
During the April 12 council meeting, Biederman had recommended doing alternate one.
Alternate two would continue the loop from west-West Main, extending south under Iowa 281 for 385 feet to an existing hydrant near River City Rides, 608 Fairbank St./Iowa 281. Biederman estimated this would add $64,000 to the project.
“The other one — not as critical … you could do that anytime,” Biederman said at the April 12 meeting.
The city would be eligible for $160,000 COVID-19 relief infrastructure funds, which is tied to population, as long as the projects are done by fiscal 2023, the council learned April 12.
With council approval, the project went back to the engineer for subsequent steps.