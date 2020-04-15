FAIRBANK — The City Council approved Monday an infectious disease action plan to protect employees and citizens and contain COVID-19, the new coronavirus illness. It defines itself as a “working document, … which may be changed as things change.”
Four council members attended the meeting in-person and were “spread out,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said. The fifth phoned in.
Unless the mayor approves, the new plan bars in-person group meetings for the duration of the policy which is “April 1 until further notice.”
“All meetings shall be held electronically or over the phone,” the plan states. “Any approved in-person meetings shall only include internal staff unless the mayor has approved the presence of others prior.”
City Hall remains closed to the public as it has been since March 17 although staff continues to work.
Ways to teleconference into the meetings are being included atop the agendas, at the city website, fairbank-ia.org. Meetings occur the second and fourth Mondays, so the next one will be Monday, April 27.
The ordinance sets out procedures for those not allowed into city buildings including anyone with a fever over 100 degrees or other COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath or any other flu-like symptom, and less-common COVID-19 symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea and fatigue. Those experiencing symptoms are not to return to work for seven days from the onset of symptoms or until they are fever-free for three days without fever-reducing medication.
It also bars from entry anyone who lives in the same household as someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has spent time within six feet of any such person.