FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council unanimously approved part of a proposal from Simmering-Cory and Iowa Codification of Storm Lake to update its city code for $3,500, and accepted an offer to delay the majority of payments until July 2021.
It is recommended to update the city code every five years, City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“You need to make sure you’re in concert with legislative updates,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast explained.
Although it was not budgeted for this year, the firm was willing to work with the city.
“If the city would like to begin the project in the next few months and delay the majority of the payments after the start of your next fiscal year (July 2021), I would be happy to work with you on making that happen,” Justin Yarosevich of Simmering-Cory wrote in correspondence with the city.
“The project costs include the entire project, including our review, incorporation of ordinances adopted by the city, inclusion of other city changes, and inclusion of legislative changes,” Yarosevich wrote. “We will provide a draft to the city for your review and have our proofer review the draft. We’ll make the edits and changes found by the city and the proofer and print the new books and provide you with proceedings for adoption.”
“I think you should take them up on the delay in payments,” Prendergast said. “What you could do is approve the $3,500 for the redo.”
With the understanding that the law firm will send the city a portable document file (PDF) of the city code that the city clerk will upload to the website, City Council rejected an additional “online hosted code option” of the proposal, so it will not be spending the additional proposed $1,100 in the first year and $450 yearly thereafter for the online hosted code service.
“That’s a financial political decision, I can’t say a majority of my folks do the online,” Prendergast said.
“And we get PDF copies (of the city code), we can just upload it to our website,” Fuller said.
“I’d say pass” on the online, Councilman Ron Woods said, with Councilman Andrew Williams nodding.
The city code of Fairbank is found on the city website, fairbank-ia.org, by clicking the City Council tab and following the city code links.