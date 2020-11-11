Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Custom AR-15 rifle in raffle (copy)
 

A custom AR-15 rifle was among items raffled at a Back the Blue event hosted by Double A Armory at Veterans Park in Independence on Sept. 26. Fairbank City Council on Monday purchased an AR-15 style firearm from the Independence business using some proceeds the owners donated from the fundraiser.

 
 
 
FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council approved unanimously after discussion the purchase of an AR-15/M4 style rifle for the Fairbank Police Department on Monday from Double A Armory in Independence for a final price of $841.

A couple of council members pieced together a recollection that former Police Chief Klint Bentley, who had requested the item during winter budgeting, said he had called in backup in a standoff situation, and the responding officers had them.

“I might be confused, but when do we need a rifle patrolling?” Councilman Ted Vorwald asked, beginning the discussion.

“Hopefully never,” Councilman Tyler Woods said.

“I’m thinking Klint had the deal over there,” Councilman Andrew Williams said, “barricaded a house at night, and every officer that showed up had a rifle, and (the subject) kind of —”

“Backed down,” Woods said. “It’s not a pleasant situation to go into — Klint felt — with a handgun, because you might not come out.”

(Tyler Woods served stateside in the Iowa National Guard for short of a decade, the Daily Register learned that night, before the moment of silence for Veterans Day that opened the meeting.)

The city’s final price was discounted by $500 from the invoice bottom line of $1,341, and council members wondered about the “grant.”

Acting Police Chief Mike Everding told the Daily Register the “grant” was Fairbank’s proceeds from a “Back the Blue” rally fundraiser that Double A Armory hosted this past summer.

“They raised almost $10,000 through food sales and raffle items,” Everding said. “The funds were earmarked for our local Law Enforcement agencies. Fairbank’s proceeds from the event totaled just over $500. Instead of receiving a check for the proceeds I decided to work with them on the purchase of a rifle for the police department. I felt that it was a win-win scenario as it allowed us to obtain a much needed rifle and support a local business.”

