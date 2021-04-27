FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Aquatic Center has added swimming lessons this season in anticipation of spillover of youngsters who missed out last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year we added two to three sessions in anticipation of not having lessons last year and because of an influx of people wanting their kids in lessons,” Pool Board President Jason Kayser told the Daily Register. “I think our speculation is going to be spot on because we’ve had more communication than we’ve ever had. I bet we started getting Facebook messages in December, January for private lessons, public lessons ... there’s message after message.
“I believe it’s people’s desire to get back to normal,” he said.
Registrations opened late last week and can be done and paid using an online form at goo.gl/1XHLBc. All public libraries have internet access computers available. Online payment can also be made at http://fairbank-ia.org/aquatic-center.php on the “Click to Pay Now” button.
Registration deadline for the June sessions is May 31, and the July session signup is due June 21. Dates are firm.
“Once the classes are full, to maintain quality and some control, we’re going to be stricter to numbers,” Kayser said.
Levels are:
• “Minnows and Me,” with five lessons for children ages 2 and 3, for $20. An adult or able person 14 years or older must accompany these students in the water as they require one-to-one contact to ensure a safe learning environment. Minnows and Me meet for five days, Monday through Friday.
• Level 1-6, eight lessons will be taught, weather permitting, for $35. Levels 1-6 will meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks, with Fridays reserved to make up sessions missed owing to inclement weather — except for the July 19 session, which is one Monday through Friday.
• Private swimming lessons are an agreement between the instructor and customer, and are $15 per session plus negotiated instructor fees. Contact the aquatic center or specific instructor to schedule a lesson.
Schedules are:
• June 7-17 from 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m. (Jesup bus transporting this session; contact Jesup school for departure times and locations) or 7:15-8 p.m.
• June 21-25, Minnows and Me, 11-11:45 a.m.
• July 5-15, from 11-11:45 a.m. or 7:15-8 p.m.
• July 19-23 (levels 1-3 only) condensed five-lesson session Monday through Friday, from 11-11:45 a.m. or 7:15-8 p.m.
Patrons are asked to arrive early so lessons can begin on time.
For weather cancellations, listen to the answering machine at 319-635-2533 or check the Facebook at Fairbank Aquatic Center.
Brochures were sent to schools in Fairbank, Readlyn, Jesup and Dunkerton.
RATES
Rates for lessons and parties increased slightly since last year, Kayser said. Daily admission remains steady at $4.
Season swim passes for Fairbank residents are $150 a family ($165 non-resident) — up $20 from the short season in 2020 — and $75 single ($80 outside town) — up $5. Residency can be proven using a valid ID or city utility bill. Grants will be available to qualifying families based on income for lesson tuition, fees and swim passes.
OPENING, HOURS
Opening day will be May 27, weather permitting.
Hours will be from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday; and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Family hour and pool walking will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. Hours may vary for events.
Other events include night swims, which are sometimes, but not always, set up as a fundraiser for a cause. One fundraiser held at the pool in 2019, for instance, went to a memorial scholarship for Wapsie Valley student Carson McGrane.
Whether there is a lap swim at the Fairbank Aquatic Center will depend on whether the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center can accommodate the Oelwein/Fairbank Sharks Swim Team on alternate days.
“If Oelwein can accommodate the team, we can have a lap swim when the team is in Oelwein,” Kayser said.
No coolers will be allowed at the Fairbank Aquatic Center.
PARTIES
Pool rental is available before or after regular hours. Renting the entire pool will be $175, or $100 for the zero-depth entry area only.
“If you want a party, I’d book now,” Kayser said.
SHARKS SWIM TEAM
Sharks Swim Team signup is Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein.
The Oelwein and Fairbank Sharks Swim Team is in the Big Six Swimming Conference. Swim team is open to all area children ages 4-18 who have a basic ability to swim. Their season is June 1-July 16.
The team is looking for another adult coach. Qualifications can be found on the Sharks Facebook page.
STAFFING
Kayser said the aquatic center was fortunate to have plenty of applications and increased its numbers a bit to compensate for employees in sports and other activities in order to keep the pool open for lessons, events and parties.
Management remains the same with Teresa Imbrogno as general manager, assisted by Lynda Cutsforth, and Melody Kayser, a sophomore at Iowa State University, who returns as lead guard.
There are 17 more lifeguards, two concession workers/swim lesson aides plus seven additional aides for swim lessons.
Staff pay was raised this year, Jason Kayser said.
Guards may be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, he indicated.
“We will definitely encourage all those eligible to be vaccinated now that it is open to 16 plus,” Kayser said. He believed all but a few will be over 16.
Lifeguards are trained and certified through area colleges, such as Wartburg College in Waverly and University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The lead guard runs hands-on drills and meetings dealing with life saving, first aid and disciplinary issues a few times a week, he said.
The cleaning regimen will be evaluated closer to opening on May 27, Kayser said.
“The cleaning regimen was always pretty strict,” he said. “We’re still not out of it yet.”