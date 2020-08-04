FAIRBANK — Seven weeks into the nine-week season of the Fairbank Aquatic Center that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so far things are running fairly smoothly.
“We’ve had normal bumps and bruises but nothing over and above what we’d normally have,” assistant manager Lynda Cutsforth said Tuesday.
Attendance did get to the 145 maximum-of-half-capacity mark set by the governor only on one day in the first half of July, Cutsforth said.
For the first time this year, guards had to have their temperatures taken throughout the day. The rules say anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home.
None of the staff has come down with the novel coronavirus, Cutsforth said. She speaks regularly with the manager and they would know owing to the screening practices.
The Pool Board added one guard to the typical rotation this year in order to have someone on sanitation duty whenever the pool was open.
Cutsforth said they haven’t had any contact tracing calls from Public Health alerting them of anyone with the virus having attended the pool. This was also helped along by a rule stating anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 is not allowed to attend the facility. (However, it’s not a failsafe as COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms appear.)
“We’re very happy, and our staff is very diligent going through and wiping down bathrooms, chairs, handrails and tables,” Cutsforth said.
“We are extremely proud of our managers, lifeguards, and aids for their work during these challenging times,” said the Pool Board — consisting of Heather Hansen, Duane Foster and Jason Kayser — in a statement as the season draws to a close. “The number one priority of the FAS (Fairbank Aquatic Center staff) is to keep you safe, and they performed with great professional excellence!” The entire statement is on today’s opinion page.
Cutsforth has heard from families over the summer who say they’re happy — not only that their children have something different to do this summer — but also “happy that we’re doing the extra cleaning, that everything’s being taken care of trying to keep everything as safe as possible.”
The Sharks Swim Team, a Big Six Swim Club summer team based in Oelwein, held its camp at the Fairbank Aquatic Center this year in July, according to its Facebook page. The Oelwein City Council voted to close the pool earlier this year due to viability concerns.
Patrons remain limited to local users only, meaning residents of Fairbank, Jesup, Dunkerton, Oran, Readlyn, Oelwein and Denver.
FINAL SWIM DATES
As the season concludes, the Pool Board invites eligible local users for a night swim on Friday, Aug. 14, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $2. No passes will be allowed. A waiver must be signed.
The last day of open swim will be Friday, Aug. 21, opening at 1 p.m. with a family swim from 6-7 p.m. as it has been this year.
There will be a Doggie Dip on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9-10:30 a.m., Cutsforth said. Cost is $3 a dog.