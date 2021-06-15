FAIRBANK — The City Council on Monday awarded Prairie Road Builders Inc., of Hazleton, a contract to do sealcoating at 10 locations in Fairbank this summer. The detailed estimate was $32,211.80.
After a suggestion from Councilman Ron Woods, Councilman Ted Vorwald directed the public works department to request to add another spot, to tar and chip an asphalt patch at Fourth and Main, to hold it in place in the meantime before the Main Street project occurs, which is currently due for completion at the end of fiscal 2023.
The 10 locations are:
• 507 W. Main St., asphalt repair, 25-by-8-foot, $1,060.
• Water Street from West Wisconsin Street north to the dead end, single seal patch, $1,463.60.
• Forest Street from Second to Third streets North, single seal patch, $2,637.
• Forest Street from Third to Fourth streets North, single seal patch, $1,456.40.
• Second Street, from North Street to Forest Street, single seal patch, $2,740.40.
• Christians Trail from Amy Avenue to Collins Road, single seal patch and level next to gutter, $7,450.40.
• Valley Drive, from Christians Trail north to dead end, single seal patch and level next to gutter, $1,372.20.
• Collins Road from house 802 to Amy Avenue, single seal patch, $5,864.40.
• Patterson Street from Fourth to Buchanan streets, single seal patch, $5,657.80.
• Catherine Street from South Street to Patterson Street, single seal patch, $2,509.60.