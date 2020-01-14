FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council on Monday night discussed the burning of the city brush or compost pile, which has been completed.
The pile was 55 feet wide by 120 feet long by 12 feet high, Councilman Ted Vorwald estimated. The Department of Natural Resources asked the city to notify everyone in a quarter-mile radius, some 110 residents.
“We as a city have to get permission from DNR to do that,” Ryan said later. “If you put it in a central location it has to be burned within the authority of DNR rules.”
But for citizens, the city does not ban burning, and they can burn on their property, he said.
This year, it cost $1,250 to haul away what wouldn’t burn. Two years ago, which is the last time this was done, hauling had cost $8,000.
“From now on, we’ll burn it every year in late November when people have their windows rolled up,” Vorwald said.
It wasn’t clear whether that would change the DNR notification requirements.