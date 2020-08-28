Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales set Sept. 12
Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales will be Saturday, Sept. 12, starting at 8 a.m.
Maps will be available at some local businesses.
Fairbank Citywide Cleanup collection set Sept. 14
Fairbank Fall Citywide Cleanup will occur Monday, Sept. 14.
Residents can once again have large items collected by purchasing tags at City Hall and setting them curbside before the collection date. Tags for all sizes of appliances cost $15 and are available at City Hall.
Wearing masks into City Hall is appreciated but not required.