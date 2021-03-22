Fairbank City Council changed direction on a police vehicle to replace an ailing one in a special meeting held March 15, according to meeting minutes.
The council on March 8 had approved purchasing a grey 2021 Tahoe for the Fairbank Police Department. It, however, is unavailable to purchase.
Councilman Ron Woods indicated he heard that the Tahoe in Jesup goes through a lot of gas. The council rescinded the motion made on March 8 to purchase the Tahoe, which passed with three members present (including Ted Vorwald and Andrew Williams).
Woods had done some research and found two white police interceptors for sale on the lot at Stivers Ford Lincoln. The council compared the options on both, then a motion was made by Woods, seconded by Vorwald to purchase the 2021 Ford police interceptor from Stivers Ford Lincoln out of Waukee, for $35,351, which also passed with three members present.
The vehicle will be arranged for pick-up as soon as possible, then both vehicles will go to Racom out of Hiawatha to get the equipment moved and installed.