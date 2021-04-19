FAIRBANK — The Little Island Child Care Center is licensed to serve 54 children on-site at 101 Fourth St. N., in Fairbank, says Director, Janece Silva.
They intend to raise $400,000, a recent campaign thermometer indicates, to help fund a 40-by-44-foot expansion drawn by Martin Gardner Architecture of Strawberry Point that includes two children’s rooms and kitchen.
“We’re maxed in every classroom,” Silva said. “We have four classrooms right now.” There is an infants room, 6 weeks to 18 months, toddlers 18 months to 3 years, then, 3-years up to 4, then a transitional room for 4-year-olds who will be starting preschool next year.
“The state (Department of Human Services) will come in and tell us, based on the room size, how many more children we can have per room,” Silva told the Daily Register April 6. “It depends on age groups too.”
Silva reached out about a month ago about the design to Martin Gardner Architecture out of Strawberry Point, Brian Stark, a senior project manager and specifications specialist, told the Daily Register on Thursday, April 15.
“At this time all we’re providing for services is providing them enough drawings to get them state fire marshal approval for the addition,” Stark said. “That’s what we’re contracted for.”
Little Island is also licensed to serve another 40 school-age children at its before-and-after-school program at Fairbank Elementary, which is termed the “latch key program,” Silva said. (Another entity runs the Readlyn Elementary after-school program, she indicated.)
“Our facility here — we’re well over a year waiting list (for) infant to 3-year-old,” Silva said. “I know realistically we’ll probably still have a waiting list because there are not a lot of other daycares around.”
“As of now we know one will be an infant room,” she said.
The other children’s room could potentially house the school-age “latch key” students during non-school days, or it could potentially be another early childhood age group, “depending where our need is,” Silva said.
It is labeled “latch key” in the architect’s drawing although the room use could change as needed.
“With the addition we’re hoping to add a 1-2 year old room and break up the toddler room,” she said, offering another idea.
“We put up the thermometer to make people aware we’re looking for donations,” Silva said. She, Assistant Director Therressa Garthoff and a volunteer are helping look for and respond to grant opportunities, she said.
“We’ve had this problem for about five years now. It’s finally getting going,” Silva said.
The crowding didn’t worsen but remained an issue during the pandemic. As to other impacts of the pandemic, they added temperature-taking and mask requirements for staff and visitors. Staff has always been required to sanitize, hand-wash and disinfect.
Administrators post on the Facebook page, “Little Island Child Care Center,” when they do fundraisers. They have posted about a few fundraisers. She did not have any coming up.
“Hello friends and families just want to say thank you to everyone who participated in our fundraisers!” said an April 1 post. “It puts us that much closer to the addition.”
All 20 current Little Island staff are certified for CPR-, first-aid and AED use. They are background checked nationally through Department of Homeland Security and fingerprinted.
“We would have to hire at least two to three more people, possibly more,” Silva said, with the expansion.
Donations can be made and mailed to Little Island Child Care Center, 101 Fourth St. N., P.O. Box 38, Fairbank, IA 50629.