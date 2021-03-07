Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fairbank City Council will consider changing its all-terrain/utility terrain vehicle ordinance to allow operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Discussion of how to bill for a price spike in natural gas. The bill for February is expected to be higher due to a shortage caused by increased usage that coincided with infrastructure damage in some of the top gas-producing states during a deep freeze in early to mid-February.

• A hearing on the fiscal 2022 proposed budget, which as proposed would lower the tax levy by 24 cents to just under $9.73 per $1,000 assessed valuation by shifting payment of a certain levy back to the general fund. The municipal levy is only part of the total property tax bill.

The full agenda is at http://fairbank-ia.org/city-council.php.

 
 
 
 

