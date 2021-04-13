Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fairbank Citywide Cleanup Day will be May 10 and is limited to residents within city limits. All appliance tags must be bought by 5 p.m. on May 7. Cleanup day will begin at 7 a.m.

These items will be accepted: carpet, furniture, TVs, computers and monitors.

These items must be prepaid: tires, at $5 (residential only no dealers); appliances and electronics, at $15 per unit: microwave, refrigerator, stove, air conditioner, furnace, water heater, dishwasher, washer, dryer and dehumidifier.

Certain items will not be collected. No: paint, oil, yard waste, concrete, dirt, liquids, batteries, construction material or shingles.

Persons are requested to not abuse this service.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

