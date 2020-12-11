FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Community Club will be sponsoring a Christmas Decorating Contest. The club will recognize 10 homes for their decorations and award those people with $25 in Fairbank Dollars.
Judges will be looking at the decorations with final judging being done on the weekend of Dec. 19. Winners will have a sign placed in their yard and pictures taken.
“We hope to see many houses decorated,” club spokesman and Mayor Mike Harter said.
The event will allow the community to show its holiday spirit while practicing safe social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a typical year, the club sponsors Santa to visit with children up close, which was nixed by temporary restrictions on non-essential mass-gathering that Gov. Kim Reynolds continued on Wednesday until Dec. 16.
It included mask mandates in many instances.