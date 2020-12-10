The Fairbank Community Club is hosting Santa Claus (social distancing) in a ride through town at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Santa will be accompanied by Ms. Fairbank Courtney Schmitz and Ms. Readlyn Grace Imbrognio, who will assist in getting treats to kids as they wait near the curb.
Although, due to the pandemic, the FCC is not able to have photos with Santa at the gazebo, they encourage parents that would like to have a photo of their kids with Santa in the background to wave their camera so a moment can be given to capture a photo.
In case of inclement weather this Saturday, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.