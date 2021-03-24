Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council received no other purchase offers for the lot at 405 Grove St. where a house was demolished last October, so on Monday it accepted a counter-offer from Fairbank Development Corp.

“Having received no other purchase offers or any offers from any other entities, the city of Fairbank has accepted a counter offer from Fairbank Development Corp. for $25,000 for first right of refusal, which would terminate upon development of the lot,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said following City Council emerging from a closed session on Monday.

The city will next set a public hearing and consider a resolution authorizing disposal or entering a contract to sell the property, Prendergast indicated.

Closing on the sale could occur after that.

At the March 8 Council meeting, Councilman Ted Vorwald said the city had an offer on the property, but it was not made public.

 
 
 

