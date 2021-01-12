FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council discussed several maintenance-related items Monday, appointed one representative each to 911 boards in three counties, and set the date for the next budget workshop and meeting.
Shawn Davis of Davis Lawn Service had presented a written lawn-spraying quote for 2021.
“I just heard ‘no increase,’” Councilman Tyler Woods said, who had spoken with Davis.
The council will consider entering a contract with him at the next meeting, Jan. 25.
The council is still considering which buildings and properties it wants to insure. Councilmen Ron Woods and Ted Vorwald volunteered to look into the matter and make recommendations.
Brian Delagardelle with city public works discussed seasonal mowing. Elected officials discussed the intent to advertise for bids with the option to bid for one, two or three years. The council will keep mowing of the cemetery separate from the parks, after discussion.
Proposed updates to the personnel manual were introduced. Mayor Mike Harter requested the council to read over them for consideration to adopt later.
The council approved three recommendations for 911 Board appointments. They reappointed Brad Gordon as the city’s representative to the Bremer County 911 Board and Ron Miller as the city rep to the Fayette and Buchanan County EMA and 911 boards.
Police Chief Mike Everding was appointed as alternate Fairbank rep to the Fayette County EMA and 911 boards. He indicated he had requested the appointment and had been representing Stanley.
The city is out of blue recycling bins and can order 25 more for $2,125, which comes to $85 each. The can decals were not immediately available, and Vorwald discussed asking Judy Boehme, who lives south of town, to print more in the style of the old labels.
No one on the council asked to change their committee assignments.
Harter asked the council to come back with a couple of goals for the city planning, which he told Vorwald did not have to be new.