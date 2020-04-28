Fairbank City Council approved moving forward with an agreement with Little Wapsie Communications LLC to provide fiber telecommunications, although details are still being drafted, and it set a June 8 hearing on a lease with the same.
The limited liability company was registered with the Iowa Secretary of State on Jan. 3, to Sharon Huck of Readlyn, general manager of Readlyn Telecommunications, which is working with the Oran Mutual Telephone Company to provide the service, according to city officials and Daily Register archives.
City Attorney Heather Prendergast spoke with the company’s attorney and read the right-of-way agreement he drafted.
“We left the motion vague this way because we didn’t have the finalized right-of-way yet,” Prendergast said. “It’s a way for me to keep moving forward to get it done.”
City Councilman Ron Woods said he had reached out to the company to discuss the city potentially partnering with it to offer the fiber broadband service.
“As long as we’re a partner, we have some sort of control,” Woods said. It would be a way to have a say in potential rate increases in the future. However, he indicated he was unable to connect with the company before the meeting to discuss these goals.
Councilman Andrew Williams moved to pursue a partnership agreement with the telecom, “whatever it might be,” which passed with the quorum of three council members who joined the meeting all voting in favor, himself, Ron Woods and Tammy Erickson. (Fairbank has five council members.)
“I think it sounds good,” Mayor Mike Harter said.
“The right-of-way ground, they passed that tonight so they can start putting the fiber in,” Harter said.
The council also set a public hearing for the June 8 council meeting to address a forthcoming cooperative lease agreement with the company for five years or more.
Prendergast said she gathered from the telecom attorney that this would communicate the city’s interest to his client, but she cautioned not to rush.
“I’d hate to have you hurry up and set a public hearing for May and not have a cooperative lease agreement,” Prendergast said.
Whether or not the telecom partners with the city, Councilman Andrew Williams said, “We’re still further ahead by having them here.”
Ron Woods made the motion setting the hearing on the lease, which passed.
• In other action, the council set a public hearing on a budget amendment for the current fiscal year for May 11, to make categorical fund transfers. Notice was planned for publication in Friday’s Daily Register.