FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council on Monday approved what could amount to $50,000 in financial assistance to keep the community’s grocery store operating.
Four council members voted in favor of tax-increment financing for Jennifer Davis of Fairbank, who intends to buy and operate the Fairbank Food Center.
Council member Ron Miller voted “present” after expressing concern about setting a precedent that the city would be obligated to do the same for others coming to town to do business.
Council member Tyler Woods said he was pleased to see a Fairbank resident taking over the store.
“I like that they’re in town and I like that somebody is taking an interest in it,” he said.
The tax-increment financing would provide Davis with $25,000 upon start up of the business and then another $25,000 for purchase of the building, according to City Clerk Brittney Fuller.
Jennifer and Shawn Davis own and operate Davis Lawn Service in Fairbank.
The Fairbank Food Center includes groceries, frozen foods, fresh meat and produce, a catering service, a deli and liquor sales.
PARK NAMES
— A month ago, Fairbank City Council members wondered out loud about the actual names of some of the city’s parks. On Monday, they put the names in print.
The question arose when Public Works Director Dave Ryan asked about the names so brown location signs can be made for the parks.
On Monday, the council approved a resolution naming the parks:
- Fairbank Ball Park, at the intersection of Walnut and Corey Streets;
- Riverside Park, at Main Street West and Iowa Street South;
- West Bentley Park, Main Street West and North Water Street;
- East Bentley Park, Main Street West and 1st Street North;
- Island Park, 1st Street North and Forest Street;
- Veterans Park, at South Street and South 5th St.; and
- Fairbank Aquatic Center, at South 5th Street and Main Street East.
In other action, the council:
— Approved offering Wellmark health insurance to employees. The deductibles and other costs are higher than past years.
— Appointed Fuller and Deputy City Clerk Michelle Laube as co-zoning officers. Dave Jurgens is also a zoning officer.
— Adopted a procurement policy.
— Approved buying two rebuilt office computers for $1,070 total from Premier Technologies of Jesup.
— Council member Ted Vorwald reported that cement around the fire department has settled and in places is uneven. He researched a company that injects a solid material beneath concrete to lift it, rather than a foam. This project would cost an estimated $1,750. He will ask the fire department officers about it and bring it back to the council, he said.
— In seeking to find ways to be more involved with Fairbank Elementary School, Police Chief Klint Bentley has volunteered to host a pizza party monthly for recipients of Warrior Way recognition. There will be 18 children this month. Bentley said he would also play a game of their choice.
— The police chief also reported an uptick underage drinking parties, but the department is making its presence known to stem this.
— The council game the chief direction to apply for a grant from Black Hawk Gaming to help with the purchase of a replacement police vehicle down the road.
— Public Works Director Dave Ryan said the swinging bridge repairs are mostly done with some welding left.
— Ryan also reported that Public Works has closed park bathrooms because of the cold weather. The closures are a little earlier than usual, he said.