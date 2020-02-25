FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council voted 3-1 Monday night to propose dropping its levy from just under $10.73 to just under $9.97 per $1,000 assessed valuation, a drop of nearly 76 cents, or about 7 percent.
A public hearing on the proposed levy rate will be held at the Monday, March 9, meeting which begins at 6 p.m.
As far as tax rate for the current fiscal year, Fairbank is fifth of the 11 cities in Buchanan County, one below the median, according to Iowa Department of Management data. Hazleton is the median at $10.94 per $1,000 assessed valuation. Of cities over 1,000 people, Fairbank is the lowest: Jesup is just under $14.43 and Independence is just under $16 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
Compared to the current year rates, the proposed change — which would be for next fiscal and tax year so it isn’t “apples to apples” — would move Fairbank down one (less expensive) in rank, between Aurora at $9.95 and Brandon at $10.63.
To achieve proposed option two, the one that passed and dropped the rate by 76 cents, Clerk Brittany Fuller explained she had deleted current taxation for liability, property and self insurance costs, which will be represented in line 14 of the published budget.
With its action, the council restricted the city to take in fewer taxes than the current year by $20,847, as total tax intake will go from $378,851 this tax year to $358,004 for taxes collected in fiscal 2021 — assuming everyone pays their dues.
Owing to a recent state law, local governments must now publish their maximum allowable tax intake, a 2 percent increase in total intake, even if they don’t intend to levy that much. The city would have been within state authority to raise its rate by some 4 cents per $1,000 with the total valuation increase but chose not to do so.
“It doesn’t say what tax rates are going to do, it just gives us a maximum amount we could increase it, and we don’t intend to do that,” Mayor Mike Harter said as to the amount that will be published as Resolution 2020-07, approving the maximum tax dollars for the budget year ending June 30, 2021.
Fuller presented the council with four options as requested.
Councilman Ron Woods weighed in on the downside to keeping the levy rate about the same.
“Thing is, since our tax increment finance money’s been pretty well paid back, our tax askings have gone up,” Woods said. “We’re getting quite a bit more from the county than we did five years ago.”
He anticipated that when TIF money is spent,”we would probably have to raise that [general] levy rate to make up for what you get. I’d hate to see us at a higher rate and then have to raise it. We’ve had a surplus in our general fund the last few years.
“We’re trying to get to get more balance out for what we take in and what we spend instead of putting another $70,000 or $80,000 into general,” Woods said.
Councilman Andrew Williams agreed.
“If I’m Joe Blo consumer and I see this fund grow and grow, I’m getting a little irritated because all my money’s going and sitting in the city’s bank account and not my pocket,” Williams said. “Granted we are going to have this project. But it’s kind of our job to manage all of our expenses and make sure that fund stays where it’s at.”
Councilman Tyler Woods echoed comments about rising overall valuations and said it “would be nice if we could give some of that back.”
“We did research on the taxes around us,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said, which the Department of Management figures support. “We’re pretty much in the middle.”
The vote to drop the levy by 76 cents per option two passed 3-1 with “yes” votes from Councilmen Tyler Woods, Williams and Ron Woods, and a “no” from Erickson.
The city tax rate is only one portion of the total tax bill, which also includes a base county rate and other geographically applicable taxing districts such as the public school and community college.