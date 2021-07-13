FAIRBANK — City Council members received an update at their regular meeting Monday on cost estimates for planned improvements to the city’s water system.
City Engineer Jon Biederman reviewed a main project and two alternate projects for the council’s consideration. The work is being made possible through the availability of a federal COVID-19 infrastructure relief grant that is based on the population of Fairbank.
The main project proposed by Biederman involves work on two sections of the water main system located on Grove Street and West Main Street. The estimated cost for work on these two sections is $173,000.
The Grove Street portion will involve the replacement of an existing 430-foot section of 4-inch water main pipe with a 6-inch pipe between First and Second streets. This section of pipe is considered a candidate for replacement as it has experienced breaks in the past.
The path for the new pipe will be on the north side of Grove Street under the existing sidewalk.
Biederman pointed out the advisability of removing some trees near the proposed installation path due to their present condition and the possible future interference posed by their root systems.
Another section of the water main system that is a prime candidate for replacement — again, because of a history of prior breaks — is on West Main Street between Walnut Street and Halpin Street. This 580-foot section would also receive a new 6-inch size replacement pipe.
Biederman went on to present two alternative sections of pipe that could be considered for replacement in lieu of the Grove and West Main sections.
Alternate one is between West Main Street and the west end of the alley that connects Halpin Ave South and Fairbank Street Iowa 281. It will also involve some fire hydrant installation and removal work. The estimated cost of this section would be $44,000.
The second alternative section would focus on installing a connecting water main pipe between the west end of West Main Street pass under Iowa 281 and connect to the existing water main near River City Rides at 608 Fairbank Street.
The City Council members must decide which projects to pursue with the anticipated $160,000 of COVID-19 related funds that they will be eligible to receive. The Council approved a proposal to start receiving bids for the work on Aug. 5. A public hearing on the work was scheduled for Aug. 9.
All of the work for these projects will be contracted out.
In other business:
• The Council approved a contract with Aegion/Corrpro for annual water tower maintenance.
• Discussed and approved various city street cement patching projects.
• Approved the need to move forward on a new roofing project for the lift station at the corner of Cedar and North 4th Street.
• Approved an agreement with Keith Oltrogge, CPA regarding participation in annual examination requirements.
• Discussed options related to services offered by OneMedia Commercial.
The next meeting of the city council will be at 6 p.m. July 26.