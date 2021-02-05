FAIRBANK — Revisions to several ordinances are up for approval when the Fairbank City Council meets on Monday, Feb. 8, including the pay of elected officials and hours ATVs can be driven.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
• The council will consider updating several of its ordinances, waiving the second and third readings and adopting them. The ordinances for update pertain to: council compensation (ordinance 347), mayor compensation (348), as well as golf carts (349) and all-terrain vehicles (350).
OFFICIALS’ PAY
Currently the Fairbank Council (population 1,100 as of the 2010 Census) stipend is $30 a meeting, and they meet twice monthly. The recommendation is to raise it to $50 a meeting.
The Fairbank mayor’s stipend was $100 a month in the early 1980s and has been $200 a month since 1999, $2,400 a year. The recommendation is to raise it to $300 a month, $3,600 a year.
The current council cannot vote on their current wages, so wage changes cannot take effect until the next term. Council terms are four years, with the next term taking office in January 2022.
The recommendations, if approved, would bring Fairbank official pay rates to match those in the city of Jesup. There too, the mayor is paid $300 a month, and the council receives $1,200 per year with an average of two meetings per month (averaging $50 a meeting taken over 24 meetings a year).
In other areas, by contrast: The Readlyn (pop. 808) council stipend is $30 per meeting, and the mayor is paid $6,000 yearly. The Dyersville (pop. 4,000) council is paid $40 a meeting and the mayor is paid $8,000 yearly. The DeWitt (pop. 5,300) council is paid $40 per council meeting and $10 per committee meeting, and the mayor is $7,500 yearly. The Oelwein (pop. 6,400) council is stipended $50 per meeting and the mayor makes $7,000 per year, paid monthly at $583.33.
ATVs
The ATV ordinance (also utility terrain vehicles) is the one where an hour change is being recommended. Currently they may drive sunup to sundown, which changes in time daily.
The complaint from ATV/UTV riders that has filtered down is they are required to have lighted headlights and taillights but cannot drive at night with the current hour restriction. If the current recommendation is approved, they will be allowed to travel from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
GOLF CARTS
As for golf carts, the fee schedule is changing, to match fees in the “all-terrain vehicle” ordinance. Currently a golf cart license in the city is $30 initially and $30 yearly thereafter. If approved, the initial fee will be the same but will decline to $20 yearly thereafter.
• Also for approval are a city gas operator qualification plan and pickup truck purchase.
• Also slated are a presentation from the Lions Club and setting a hearing date for the maximum property tax as required by recent state law.
To explain the “maximum property tax,” according to recent Iowa law, if the city’s planned revenue growth from certain levies increases by more than 2%, the council must pass a resolution by at least two-thirds of the members. Along with the new resolution, all cities must post notification and hold an additional public hearing and vote on the maximum property tax dollars to certify for the levy. Once the maximum property tax dollars resolution is adopted, the city can proceed to adopt the annual city budget, due April 30.
The publication requirement includes the total maximum property tax dollars that may be certified for levy, including city government purposes, trust and agency fund, emergency fund, and others, including replacement taxes, but excluding certain additions approved at election.
• A liquor license application for Boyd’s Bar is also up for approval.
• A budget workshop will precede this meeting at 5 p.m., and the next budget workshop being set Monday will tentatively precede the next meeting on Feb. 22.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}