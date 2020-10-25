Fairbank City Council meets today at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The Council will conduct a public hearing on Chapter 160 Floodplain Regulations. If no objections are heard, the Council is expected to exercise its authority to waive the second and third readings of the Floodplain Regulations and pass the ordinance on a first and final reading.
There will be discussion and expected approval of city employee health insurance.
The city’s visual security and surveillance policy will be discussed. A resolution on the policy is expected to be approved.
A presentation will be given of a video that promotes the city of Fairbank.
Brad Gordon will have a presentation on the proposed Fairbank Fire Station expansion.
Liquor license renewal for the Fairbank American Legion is expected to be approved.
Department reports round out the Council meeting tonight.
Persons may attend the meeting via conference call: telephone: 1-978-990-5487, access code: 261499# or online at www.freeconferencecall.com, Online Meeting ID: fairbank, Access Code: 261499#. Persons should join by telephone or online at least three minutes before the start of the meeting, and keep your phone/microphone muted during the meeting.