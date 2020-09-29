FAIRBANK — In another discussion-only item, Jared Kane with Fairbank Development Corp. asked the Fairbank City Council Monday to consider abating its portion of property tax income on eight lots FDC owns in the Industrial Park.
City Attorney Heather Prendergast said she would look into the matter, mentioning she would talk to the bonding attorney since the Industrial Park is in an urban renewal (TIF) area.
The council took no action.
The request would be for “just until the lots were sold,” Kane said, agreeing with a council comment.
The total tax bill was just over $1890, Kane said, and that the city’s portion “equates to $582 of that.”
From discussion, it sounded like the tax assessment had been phased in.
“For the first 10 years our total tax bill was like $360,” Kane said. “The last two or three years, it’s gone up... They give you so long for tax assessment on undeveloped property.”