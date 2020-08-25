FAIRBANK — Fairbank Development Corp. rep Chris Woods told the council the other group was interested in “possibly purchasing that lot” where asbestos removal is going on this week, a red house at 405 Grove St., near Casey’s General Store.
Quotes to remove the property in various manners were discussed.
Ultimately the council moved for the city to dispose of the property through use of a controlled burn and discussions with Fairbank Development. City Attorney Heather Prendergast suggested this wording, which passed.
“By the end of this week, it should be ready to go,” Public Works Director Dave Ryan said, answering a question from Councilman Ted Vorwald on the asbestos removal schedule.
“I guess if we decided to go with the burning portion of it, … that would be something we could take care of and get it pushed over,” said Councilman Ron Woods. “That would keep that lot-cost down. If it’s going to be hauled to the landfill, that’d be something we’d want to tackle, get it pushed over and then ... cleaned up and that; the fire department’s looking to burn it.”
“Is that where we would have to notify people a quarter of a mile away?” Mayor Mike Harter asked.
“No, that’s when you bring in the DNR. That’s been taken care of, the city’s been doing a good job keeping it under control,” Vorwald said.
According to a Department of Natural Resources “Rules for Training Fires and Controlled Burns of Demolished Buildings,” under state air quality rules, only a city, with the approval of the city council, may conduct a controlled burn of a demolished building.
“If the city does not own the building, and/or enters into agreements with other parties, the city is responsible for ensuring that all air quality rules are followed,” according to the DNR.
The city does own the building and the fire department tends to be considered part of the city.
Demolished building burns, such as this if it is “pushed over” as discussed, require notification to the DNR on DNR Form 542-9-8010, “Notification of an Iowa Training Fire-Demolition or a Controlled Burn or a Demolished Building.” Other local governments may also require permits for these types of burns, DNR advises.
For a controlled burn of a demolished building, the city fire department or city official must submit the completed notification at least 10 working days prior to the demolition, and at least thirty days before the proposed burn date.
PARKING LOT TO EXPAND
In other action, the council approved bid option one from Kluesner Construction of Farley to enlarge to 36-by-24 feet the parking lot along Water Street at West Bentley Park by laying 8 inches of base stone and 4 inches of asphalt.
The cost estimate was $3,964. This can be spent from the parks budget after the purchase of new playground equipment, which may involve amending the budget, Fuller said.
Another bid option city staff explored was to level dips at the intersection of Fourth Street North and East Main Street. Kluesner Construction suggested placing asphalt rather than milling to level the area saying it would decrease ponding and improve snow removal. Ryan will talk to the Department of Transportation and give an update at the next meeting.