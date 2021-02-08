Elementary students at Wapsie Valley engaged their creativity as they celebrated the 100th day of school on Monday.
All kindergarten classes dressed as 100-year-olds to mark the day. Kindergarten teachers Danielle Miller, Angie James and Jessie Studebaker (transitional kindergarten) got in on the fun, according to Fairbank Elementary Lead Teacher Alyson Forsyth.
First-graders in Christy Tiedt’s class made artwork out of 100 items that were displayed in the school library. Some examples they chose included 100 balloons, 100 candies, 100 Legos or 100 Pac Man dots. To enact social distancing with the pandemic, instead of greeting their classmates about their artwork, each student had their photo taken with their project and it was posted next to the project, said Forsyth.