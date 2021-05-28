FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council unanimously approved Monday engaging a municipal financial advisor, Speer Financial Inc., at recommendation of the city attorney to prepare an annual report on tax increment finance and other city debt.
According to the agreement, a Speer Financial rep will give the mentioned annual TIF and debt “financial health” report to the mayor, council and administration. The company also says it will meet with the necessary client city staff in order to review outstanding debt, urban renewal rebate agreements or interfund loans related to TIF, will gather information from the state and county to provide valuation information for debt capacity and TIF increment and will communicate, as necessary, with bond counsel or other parties in determining appropriate reporting of debt obligations.
The cost will be $1,800 up front, then up to $500 for updates each year thereafter, plus out-of-pocket expenses such as verification services, mailing, printing, copying or use of their branded bidding platform (SpeerAuction or SpeerBids).
“I would love for you to do this,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said. “I’ve always been worried about your TIF. I’ve always asked questions about that.”
“I would love to be able to understand it,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson admitted.
“She can help you with that too,” Prendergast said.
Speer Financial Inc. self-bills as independent municipal advisors, with offices in Waterloo and Chicago. Speer Senior Vice-President Maggie Burger signed the letter of engagement.
“Maggie is awesome, she’ll come once a year, keep you updated with binders of information,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“They’re the only people I recommend on any kind of debt service financial stuff,” Prendergast said. “They’re ‘it’ in northeast Iowa.”
“As part of that (report) she could also do a review on how you’re paying off your wastewater treatment plant and where your revenues are on that,” Prendergast said.
“And she’ll be a huge help with our Main Street project,” Fuller added.
Prendergast and Councilman Ted Vorwald voiced agreement.
Other limits noted in the letter are that Speer Financial cannot give advice or opinions on securities, monitor expenditure or use of proceeds, verify the accuracy of audited or unaudited financial statements, or assist the client with continuing disclosure obligations.