FAIRBANK — A house at 405 Grove St. the city of Fairbank now owns, but still known locally as the King property, will be knocked down and burned as training for the Fire Department, Public Works Director Dave Ryan told the City Council on Monday in a discussion-only item.“This coming Saturday the house will be trained on by the Fairbank Fire Department for a short period of time in the morning,” Ryan said.
“Right after that it will be knocked down and burnt as part of the training, there’ll be some tanker training and fire suppression stuff included with that,” he said. “End of the day Saturday it will be destroyed. I don’t know if it will be hauled away and cleaned up at that point but it’ll be in the works.”
Asbestos was certified removed from the house last month, Ryan told the council last month.
“We as a City or Fire Department, either one, are allowed to burn a building here in town as long as it’s knocked down for the city; the Fire Department can do it standing if both of us have … proven all the asbestos has been inspected and removed,” Ryan said at the June 15 meeting.
Advanced Environmental of Waterloo quoted $7,850 for asbestos removal on the house and the council voted May 25 to approve the company to remove siding on the property, then again on June 8 to move forward with the inspection for asbestos.
Taking the wreckage offsite to burn was shelved owing to anticipated cost.
“If we take it off site, which we can do — it costs more money — we’d probably do that at 0.6 miles from the nearest residence,” Ryan said June 15, referencing a DNR rule. “So we’d prefer to burn it there if we can even though it’s pretty close to Casey’s.”
Fairbank Development Corp. expressed interest in the lot at the Aug. 24 meeting. It is currently zoned residential contrary to what was thought at the Sept. 28 meeting, Buchanan County Assessor’s records show.