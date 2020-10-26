FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Volunteer Fire Department and Firemen’s Fund are planning to expand the fire station, Chief Brad Gordon told Fairbank City Council on Monday.
“We would like to add onto the southeast side of the building because we’re out of room,” Gordon told the Daily Register afterward. The department worked with Gardner Architecture in Strawberry Point, where he said one of the department volunteers works, to add a full bay, an 18-by-54-foot expansion, for vehicle and equipment storage. Gordon presented designs to the council for the estimated $100,000 expansion.
Mayor Mike Harter said the City Council liked the idea of the fire station expansion but made no commitment of funds, though Gordon said he asked them to consider contributing.
The nonprofit Fairbank Firemen’s Fund has most of the funding in place, according to Gordon.
“We have a substantial amount earmarked for the building expansion due to some very generous estate donations (bequests),” Gordon said.
The annual firemen’s dance is the department’s primary fundraiser.
“(We) haven’t made a
decision yet what that’s going to look like,” Gordon said with reference to the pandemic. “(It’s) generally the third weekend in January.”
Gordon hopes they will be taking bids in the spring and building in summer.
“We’ll take a couple bids to keep it legit, but when they built that station it was built entirely by members, in 1986,” he said.