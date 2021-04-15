FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Fire Department addition project is on hold after it received only one bid and it came in “significantly over budget,” said Fairbank firefighter Brian Stark, a senior project manager and specifications specialist with Martin Gardner Architecture out of Strawberry Point.
The Fire Department had plans to add a bay without any new taxes, according to a Fairbank Fire Department social media post on Nov. 12.
In light of the bid, the Fire Department Committee decided to put the project on hold until this winter and will reassess moving forward at that time, Stark told the Daily Register Thursday.
“We would continue fundraising toward the project in the meantime,” Stark said.
Persons wishing to donate may make and mail checks to the Fairbank Firemen's Fund, 301 Grove St., Fairbank, IA 50629. If it is for the addition, designations can be made on the memo line.