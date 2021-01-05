FAIRBANK — Certified public accountant Keith Oltrogge has released the agreed-upon procedures fiscal report on the city of Fairbank for the year ending June 30, 2020, and the city passed a policy last July to remedy the one complaint.
The report is different from an “audit” as it is less in-depth, Oltrogge of Denver explained in a Dec. 17-dated letter to Fairbank elected officials.
The detailed recommendations portion of the report included only one recommendation, to strengthen the city’s internal controls and overall operations by segregating duties.
This means generally, one individual has control over the following areas for the city: cash, receipts, disbursements, payroll, utilities, financial reporting and journal entries.
“I realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees,” Oltrogge wrote. “However the city should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances, utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials. Independent reviews of reconciliations should be evidenced by the signature or initials of the review and date of the review.”
The city adopted a new segregation of duties policy in July 2020, indicated on the report.
“That was part of the reason I wanted it done in July, because it seemed like something the city had historically been written up for,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said. “So we drafted and passed a policy then.”