Groundwork is underway on the Fairbank Main Street/Iowa 281 improvement project, which will span from the east, downtown side of the Little Wapsie River bridge to Casey’s General Store. The narrative of improvements was shared with Fairbank City Council last month.
The city-contract engineer told the Daily Register on Wednesday the council may not hear the detailed cost estimate for the project until June as he is unable to attend their May 24 meeting.
The council received a narrative of what the project will entail from engineer Jon Biederman, Fehr Graham West Union, at their April 26 meeting following an April 20 meeting among Biederman, DOT engineers and some city representatives.
“They (DOT) did ask me to put together a more detailed cost estimate on what the DOT’s portion of the project would be,” Biederman told the council April 26. “I’ll be sharing that with you in the future. I did have a preliminary estimate I shared with them and discussed at the meeting.”
TIMELINE
“With that, this would all go through, the downtown portion would go through DOT letting,” Biederman said at the April 26 council meeting. “(It) has a pretty long period with plans. They would like to match up their ADA portion of the downtown project, with the downtown project, combine it (at) that letting, scheduled for December of 2022. Preliminary plans will need to be turned in end of ‘21, beginning of ‘22.”
DOT has the projects budgeted for the government fiscal year ending in 2023, Biederman indicated.
D.O.T. PART
The traveled portion of Iowa 281 will fall to the DOT. The length included in the project spans from the east edge of the Little Wapsie bridge abutting Don’s Truck Sales eastward on Main Street, then south on Fourth Street to the Casey’s General Store corner, ending just north of the intersection with Grove Street.
CITY PART
The city will be responsible for outside the traveled portion of the road, including Main Street parking and side streets.
Each the DOT and the city would be expected to cover administration of their own portions of the project.
As for the side streets, Biederman has designed for street reconstruction back half a block to the alleys on the north and south sides of the Iowa 281 portion of Main Street downtown, mostly. Except for First Street North by Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill which won’t be redone, the plan calls for new paving on First, Second and Third streets, again half a block to the alleys.
Fourth Street north of Main is to be paved only halfway to the alley.
And Main Street is designed for repaving out a block past Iowa 281 to Fifth Street, the corner before the Fairbank Aquatic Center.
MATERIAL
As for material, the center 28 feet of Main Street and Fourth Street along Iowa 281 (DOT portion) is designed as 9-inch-deep Portland Cement Concrete, as is the small portion of North Fourth Street. The rest of the city’s portion of street and parking is designed as 8-inch-deep PCC. All streets will have a new crushed stone base, at least a foot deep. Sub drain tile will be provided for all streets, connecting to the storm sewer.
SIDEWALKS
“As far as design, they will start the sidewalk design here in July with preliminary information,” Biederman said.
All sidewalk within the Iowa 281 project corridor will be replaced and upgraded to current Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards. The DOT is fully funding the sidewalk project separate from the downtown project because the population of Fairbank falls (well) under 5,000.
The council had to pass a resolution to leave off replacement of sidewalks along both sides of Grove Street from Fourth to Fifth, which is not part of the improvement project.
GROUNDWORK
The storm sewer and sanitary sewer crossing Iowa 281 were televised.
“Preliminary reports indicate nothing extremely major but will be subject to final reports and video review,” Biederman wrote.
Storm sewer intakes are expected to be moved to maximize efficiency, or replaced “at minimum.” Good-condition pipe will remain, the report notes.
“(For) storm sewer, they (DOT) produced the maintenance agreement that they have, and it clearly says all storm sewer is the responsibility of the city,” Biederman told the council at the April 26 meeting.
Sanitary sewer manholes that fall within the street will be rehabilitated. Downtown buildings drain to rear alleys, so sanitary work will likely be minor.
As for water distribution, a new 8-inch diameter water main will replace the current 4-inch and 6-inch main along the Iowa 281 corridor. All individual service lines will be replaced. New valves and hydrants will be installed, and New 6-inch main will replace 4-inch main on the project portion of second street.