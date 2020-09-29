FAIRBANK — City insurance rep Adam Kerns alerted the Fairbank City Council Monday in a discussion-only item about an expected 22% increase on its property insurance premiums he learned of recently from government insurance carrier Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, or ICAP.
The premium the city paid on property last year was $14,399, Kerns told City Clerk Brittany Fuller in a follow-up email. A 22% increase would take that to $17,566.78, an increase of $3,167.78.
“You’re going to see this on your renewal (coming on April 1),” Kerns said. “This is going to attribute to a 22% increase on your property,” Kerns said.
Kerns said he had gone through the rates with city staff and the mayor “about a month ago.”
The insurance company recently had property values reassessed.
“They dropped this on us literally a week and a half ago,” Kerns said.
“We’re bringing this to you as a council to discuss, what do we really want to insure,” Kerns said. “For example, why the well houses? Do we really need to insure the pumps and piping below ground? For the swimming pool, do we want to insure the concrete? Do we want to insure the wastewater concrete, all the underground pipes?”
“It is replacement cost,” Kerns said, in response to a Facebook Live stream question, “Is that 100% cost replacement or is it based on depression?”
Kerns also recommended seeking quotes from other carriers such as EMC or Continental Western, which are other predominant insurers of local governments.