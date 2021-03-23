FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council on Monday approved hiring Ben Delagardelle as a full-time Public Works Department employee.
The council also tabled an agenda item on appointing a new Public Works director. Salary negotiations continue.
Working as a committee for the Council, Councilmen Ron Woods and Ted Vorwald recommended Delagardelle, of rural Jesup, for his new position after interviewing four applicants from a field 11 applications.
Delagardelle’s pay will be $25.25 an hour, with a $1 hourly raise after obtaining a wastewater treatment level two license and another $1 hourly after a water distribution license on the water supply side.
“I have a grade one wastewater license for the state of Iowa … DNR,” Delagardelle told the Daily Register after the council ended its 6 p.m. open session that night. “I take care of Washburn wastewater system right now as a contractor … and work at John Deere, and I’ll be doing both when I come here too.”
He would qualify for a raise at the beginning of the fiscal year, Woods said.
Delagardelle said he would work on both licenses concurrently.
“I could work on both at the same time,” Delagardelle told the council. “(It) puts me on track (in) about a year (for a) wastewater two certificate and more than a year for water distribution.”
Ben Delagardelle’s father is Public Works employee Brian Delagardelle. Ben said he will not report directly to his father, but the two have worked together.
“I live seven miles south of town, worked with my dad closely for a lot of years,” Delagardelle told the council.
“I’m excited for this new opportunity in my life. It wasn’t really expected but I’m really excited for it,” he said.
The City Council tabled an agenda item to possibly appoint a new Public Works director. Dave Jergens indicated he wanted to continue negotiations with a committee over the salary offer.
City Council emerged from a special closed session on Dec. 14 and voted 5-0 to terminate Public Works Director Dave Ryan, according to meeting minutes.