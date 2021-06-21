Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Doleac

Nashville country music singer Adam Doleac will headline Fairbank Island Days’ music lineup.

 Photo Courtesy of Adam Doleac

FAIRBANK — Nashville country music singer Adam Doleac will headline Fairbank Island Days’ music lineup as it returns for 2021, June 24-26. Doleac will perform Saturday, with Aaron Smith of Sumner opening. Not Quite Brothers of Cedar Falls will play Friday.

The last Island Days in 2019 had 1,100 people on the island, up from 750 prior. Last year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets will be sold at the entry to the island. All current tickets will be valid for the 2021 festival.

Doleac will appear at 8 p.m., on the island. A Rolling Stone Magazine reviewer said Doleac combined top-40 style with the blue-collar grit of Bob Seger and bluesy influences.

The island is accessed by a bridge from First Street North/East Bentley Park by Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Not Quite Brothers, a five-piece variety cover band from Cedar Falls, will headline entertainment on Friday night, June 25, starting at 8 p.m., according to the Island Days Facebook page. Some of their popular cover videos have featured the music of Johnny Cash and The Black Crowes.

Thursday night, the Island Queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. on the parkade, as music begins from a sound truck.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 24

Carnival rides, games and food 5 p.m.by J&K Shows

Beer Garden 6 p.m. on the parkade

Team Mini-Triathlon/Individual Mini-Triathlon/5K Run — Registration at 5 p.m. at Island Boat Ramp Contant Duane Foster 319-404-1310 sponsored by Warrior Athletics

Island Queen Presentation at 8 p.m. on the parkade. Contact Lori Beierschmitt 319-238-1700

Music Truck from 8 p.m.-midnight on the parkade

Friday, June 25

Carnival rides, games and food 4:30 p.m. by J&K Shows

Beer garden 5 p.m. on the Island

Chicken Dinner 5-7:30 p.m. at East Bentley Park prepared and sponsored by the Atom Bombers 4-H Club

River Golf on the Island 5-7:30 p.m. by Fairbank Development Corporation

Kiddie Parade 6 p.m. Line up at 5:45 p.m. near the gazebo

Lil’ Island Prince/Princess and King/Queen presentation and drawing following the Kiddie Parade. Contact Lori Beierschmitt 319-238-1700

Northern Iowa Dance Association performance following Kiddie Royalty presentation

Pedal Pull 6:30 p.m. located at the Gazebo. Sponsored by the FFA

50/50 Raffle drawing 7:30 p.m. on the Island, must be present to win.

Concert on the Island 8 p.m.-1 a.m., on the island featuring: Not Quite Brothers

Fireworks on the Island starting after dark. Sponsored by The Fairbank Community Club and The City of Fairbank.

Saturday, June 26

Island Days Car Show sign-up 9 a.m.-noon Show is from noon-3 p.m. at West Bentley Park. Contact Russ Myers at 319-939-0669 or Chris Rechkemmer at 319-239-8483

Food stand at the car show until 2 p.m. proceeds will go to the Fairbank Community Club

Island Days Parade 10:30 a.m. Contact Kyle or Taylor Ordneal (text preferred) 319-239-5616 Grand Marshal — Gary Fink

Raffle on the Island noon Proceeds benefit the Carson McGrane Memorial Fund, prizes include a Traeger Smoker and UTV

Carnival rides games and food following the parade by J&K Shows

Waterball 1 p.m. at the I.C. Church parking lot, registration begins at noon. Contact Shane Rechkemmer 319-239-0727 Hosted by the Oran/Fairbank Fire Departments

Duck Races Island Park following parade — see Cindy Woods or Taylor Ordneal

Beer Garden Opens at noon on the Island

Art on the Island 12:30-2 p.m. Draw a flower for an upcoming mural in Fairbank

Money in the Hay for the kids, 1 p.m. on the Island. Sponsored by Northeast Security Bank

Adam Doleac Concert 8-11 p.m. featuring Nashville country music star Adam Doleac with opening act Aaron Smith

LOGISTICS

Fairbank City Council approved closing some streets from June 23-27 at noon, for pedestrian safety. Road closures will be along Highway 281/Main Street from First to Fourth streets.

A public restroom is located across First Street North from Island Park. The city has placed portables at nearby West Bentley and Riverside Parks.

