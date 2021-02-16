Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fairbank American Legion Fish Fry will be 5-7 p.m. Friday. Drive-through in the alley off Second Street behind the Legion, which is on Main Street. Or, carry-out can be ordered in front of the Legion. Adult meals cost $10, children's meals, $5.

 
 
 
 
 

