The Fairbank American Legion Fish Fry will be 5-7 p.m. Friday. Drive-through in the alley off Second Street behind the Legion, which is on Main Street. Or, carry-out can be ordered in front of the Legion. Adult meals cost $10, children's meals, $5.
Fairbank Legion Fish Fry set Feb. 19
- MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com
