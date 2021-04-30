It has been over four months since Fairbank City Council emerged from a special closed session on Dec. 14 and voted 5-0 to terminate its last public works director. Negotiations over salary for the position were continuing at the March 22 council meeting with full-time public works employee Dave Jergens.
On Monday, April 26, the council determined that a drafted resolution effecting an official title change for Jergens to public works director and a pay raise — to an $85,000 salary without overtime or health insurance benefits — will take effect on June 1.
With no one formally in charge of the department in the meantime, Mayor Mike Harter appointed Jergens as interim public works director allowing him to direct other employees as needed.
The council acted that night to cancel offering family insurance coverage immediately — so that an employee, who was said to be the only employee on the family plan, would qualify to seek more economical family coverage elsewhere.
The city attorney advised that the council could revisit offering city employees the family plan at any time.