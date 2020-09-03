FAIRBANK — Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental’s West Union branch manager Jon Biederman revisited with Fairbank City Council on Aug. 24 a long-discussed update of Main Street/Hwy. 281. The council has discussed scheduling the project with the state for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, Biederman said.
“We had looked at Main Street/281 from the bridge over to Fourth and one block heading east on 281,” Biederman said, referring to the area the Department of Transportation would help fund.
To keep on schedule, the city will need to provide a concept statement to the DOT by April 2021.
The council also discussed the project in 2009, 2014 and 2018, Biederman said.
“For the Main Street project, we didn’t do a detailed estimate update in 2018,” Biederman told the Daily Register during a follow-up call. “We will have it before the April project deadline, in the next few months.”
“Where we left it in 2018 is a letter was put together to (the) Department of Transportation requesting to get on their schedule for (the) 2023 fiscal year for sidewalk and street work,” Biederman said. “What we put in the letter, and in 2018 what they were agreeable to, was to do sidewalks, which they would cover, and a mill-and-asphalt overlay on Main Street. I believe they were the center 24 feet, so the drive lines.”
UTILITY WORK
Often utility lines are planned ahead of a new road project to avoid having to tear up a new road, and Biederman said.
“Other work, we talked about a new water main, not much for sanitary,” Biederman said. “Storm sewer from the best of what I can tell and going through old DOT plans was put in in 1948. It could be in good shape, but televising it is the only way we’re going to know. I know the intakes are not good, need to be replaced.”
“On the storm sewer Jon, down Main Street, if we need something, can we get DOT to participate in that at all?” Councilman Ron Woods asked at the meeting.
“Typically what I’ve seen in other communities is they will participate in a portion of it, whatever’s attributed to their center drive portion,” Biederman said. “I won’t say they’ve done it for all of them. … Our option is to line that pipe instead of tearing it out and redoing it,” he added, among “some options that would be lower cost.”
Biederman said he would visit with the public works director and get pricing from televising contractors.
“First thing here is to update the cost estimate,” Biederman said. “I can figure out the price and see where your dollars are best spent.” Then would come the concept statement, he said.
SIDEWALKS
For sidewalks, in the past the city has obtained grant funding. Biederman mentioned related past grant programs.
“That’s what they’ve done these other times to make them Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible,” Biederman said. “What triggers that is the resurfacing of the street.”
MATERIAL
The DOT said it would discuss contrasting concrete and asphalt with the council at a later date, Biederman said.
“I wonder if they (DOT) do cement if ... asphalt (could be done) on the side,” Councilman Ted Vorwald said, referring to Main Street/281.
“Think of the appearance,” Biederman said. “That’s an option. I’m not saying it couldn’t be done.”
SIDE STREETS QUOTE
A price quote Biederman offered in the meeting was for related work on side streets.
“I know there was some discussion last year of maybe some side streets,” Biederman told the council. “Obviously there’d be no DOT participation in side streets.”
He gave the council a rough estimate for $150,000 a block.
“That’s for the side streets that they were contemplating updating,” Biederman said in follow-up, if done in “Portland cement concrete.”
He told the council:
“If you look at First, Second, Third — the three cross streets — they each have a little different surfacing width. All of them have portions with a tremendous amount of surfacing outside of the street, so concrete or asphalt up to the building… Our letting is just surfaced… I just took a rough average width, $150,000 a block (PCC), the blocks are roughly 350 feet. We talked about maybe going to the alleys, roughly half that.”
Vorwald said the council had discussed including removable bid options for side streets.
Areas for potential repair on side streets were discussed.
STREET LIGHTS
“Street lighting — obviously what you had was outdated in 2009,” Biederman said. “I believe we had a lighting rep here in 2018... LED (lighting) has improved tremendously even in the last couple of years.” He said the cost of lighting has gone down “a touch” too.